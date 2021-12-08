Financial Review: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) & Its Peers

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS: TNABY) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tenaga Nasional Berhad to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $10.47 billion $1.09 billion N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors $7.62 billion $558.89 million 10.07

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors 890 4167 3512 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaga Nasional Berhad has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, indicating that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 8.47% N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors -11.69% 7.87% 2.00%

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 83.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad rivals beat Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

