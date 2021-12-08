First American Trust FSB Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,139,000 after purchasing an additional 502,695 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

