First American Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

