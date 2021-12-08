First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

FCF opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

