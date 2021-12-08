First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. 16,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,050. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.