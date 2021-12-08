First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. 16,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,050. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.