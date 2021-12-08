First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

FSFG stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $186.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 78,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

