First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,084 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.78% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $41,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,409,000 after acquiring an additional 425,952 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 413,406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,112,000 after buying an additional 322,449 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,547,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.