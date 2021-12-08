Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Increased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,984,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

FIVE stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,667. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.37. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.34 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

