Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 55,866 shares.The stock last traded at $30.23 and had previously closed at $29.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

