Flushing Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.80. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 38.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

