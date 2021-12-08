Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Flywire stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,187. Flywire has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,533 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,511,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,030,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,674,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

