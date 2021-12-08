Foresight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 685,889 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 39.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,711,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after buying an additional 1,042,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 83,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

