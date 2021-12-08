Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo Purchases 8,500 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$891,233.35.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.36 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.01 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.02.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.81.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

