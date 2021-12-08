Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo Purchases 8,500 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$891,233.35.
Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.36 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.01 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.02.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
