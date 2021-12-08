Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Aegis boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

FRG stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 206,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,241. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. Franchise Group has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franchise Group by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franchise Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

