Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.29

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $13.38. Frank’s International shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 384,564 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Frank’s International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 143.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

