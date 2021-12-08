Fred A. Jackson Buys 10,000 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 41,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

