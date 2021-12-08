Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FYBR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,236. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Raine Capital LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 100.0% during the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 838.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178,696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $3,886,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

