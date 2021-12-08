Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.20 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

FURY opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

