FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Lowered by Analyst

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

