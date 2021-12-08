FY2022 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on M. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $27.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

