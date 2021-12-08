FY2024 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

