Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $23,700.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $23,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $31,900.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $33,700.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00.

Shares of GALT opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.03. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

