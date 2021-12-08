Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.