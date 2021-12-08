Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gannett were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,620,000 after purchasing an additional 600,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 597,556 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gannett by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 630.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

GCI stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $714.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.57.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

