GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 93,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,422,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 447,438 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

