Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $17.46 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Copart by 348.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $150.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.90.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

