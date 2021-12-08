Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 151 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

