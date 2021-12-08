Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 43 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

