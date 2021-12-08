Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $27,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

