GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.56 ($45.58).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €46.80 ($52.58) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($30.79) and a 1 year high of €45.89 ($51.56). The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 42.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.01 and its 200-day moving average is €38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

