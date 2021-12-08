General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

GIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.37. 37,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,505. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

