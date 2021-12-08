Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.08. 11,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 76,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNFT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit in the first quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit in the first quarter worth $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genfit during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genfit by 399.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 251,626 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

