Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.08. 11,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 76,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.
Genfit Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNFT)
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
