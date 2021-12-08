Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post $406.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $422.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.00 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $327.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,199. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.