Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $38.74

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $40.11. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 11,075 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,154,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

