Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE:G remained flat at $$51.08 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 3,776.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

