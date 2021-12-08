GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 17.9% Higher

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) traded up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 4,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 95,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

