Gibson Capital LLC Buys 62 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 201.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $178.78. The company had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.45 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

