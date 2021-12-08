Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEI. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.40.

GEI stock opened at C$22.85 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.78 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.58. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

