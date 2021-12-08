Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $155,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.