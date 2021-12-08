Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.430-$-1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $244 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.18 million.Gitlab also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.250 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. 37,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,320. Gitlab has a one year low of $77.55 and a one year high of $137.00.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.90.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.