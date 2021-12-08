Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 9,232 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 64,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,954. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.81. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 166.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 154,052 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

