Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $56.55

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.55, but opened at $54.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 14,769 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,955,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,703,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,843,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

