Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 248 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $6.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $799.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,092. The firm has a market cap of $327.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $796.41 and a 200-day moving average of $769.97. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $449.12 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

