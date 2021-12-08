Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 449 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 166,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 73,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

