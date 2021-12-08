Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247,643 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Shares of GE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.79. 69,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,738. The company has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of -187.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

