Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. 288,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,035. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43.

