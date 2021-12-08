Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,562. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

