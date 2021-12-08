Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 80.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 717,546 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after acquiring an additional 361,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 348,185 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 243,168 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

