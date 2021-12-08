Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 553,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

