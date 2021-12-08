Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 3,532.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 988,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

